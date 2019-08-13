Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raksha Bandhan 2019: All you need to know about Rakhi Shubh Muhurat

Raksha Bandhan 2019: Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu religion. It's a day dedicated to make the bond of siblings stronger and unbreakable. On the festival of Rakhi, a sister ties the sacred protection thread around the wrist of brother. Brothers in return promise to protect their loving sister from all the odds and dangers of life. Also, brother's give gifts and money to their sisters. While sisters arrange for sweets and coconut. It's a festival of love, the promise of protection and to strengthen the bond of brothers and sisters.

When is Raksha Bandhan?

This year Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 15, 2019. Independence day and Raksha Bandhan are coinciding on the same day.

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat Timings

The best and the most auspicious time to celebrate Raksha Bandhan is:

On August 15, 2019, the most auspicious time to tie Rakhi round the wrist of your brother falls from 05:54 am to 05:59 pm.

Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat

01:44 pm to 04:20 pm

