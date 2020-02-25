Malpua with Rabdi, Dal Raisina on menu as President Ram Nath Kovind hosts dinner for Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and FOTUS Melania Trump will be hosted for a dinner by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan

On the second day of his India visit, US President Donald Trump will be hosted by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind for a special dinner at the Rashtra Pati Bhawan at 7:30 PM today. Donald Trump will be accompanied by his family, FOTUS Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump. The Trumps will be served a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. Apart from Indian dishes, the dinner will also have American cuisines.

For the starters, Trumps will be served salmon fish tikka, aloo tikki, spinach chaat and a variety of soups. An orange-based dish, amuse-bouche, is also likely to be part of the spread.

Talking about the main course, Trumps will get a taste of Rashtrapati Bhavan's famous Dal Raisina. The menu will also have mutton biryani and a mutton raan dish. Trump will also be served dum guchchi matar (a morel mushroom dish cooked with peas) and mint raita.

The extravagant dinner will be concluded with a variety of desserts including hazelnut-apple with vanilla ice cream and maalpua with rabdi.

Earlier in the day, the US President was hosted by PM Modi for lunch. This lunch served the authentic taste of India right from mutton raan to mushroom curry in saffron gravy.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page