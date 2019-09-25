Navratri 2019: Gujarat celebrates India's landmark decisions with patriotic body tattoos

2019 will go down in history as one of the most eventful years of the last decade. With the Supreme Court of India giving landmark decisions on the most controversial and debated topics of the country to the government passing laws that are could possibly change the dynamics of modern India, this year is definitely going to be different than the rest.

Indians have a lot of things to celebrate this year, from SC decriminalizing article 377, making triple talaq illegal to the removal of article 370, PM Modi's friendship with Trump, climate change summit, the list is endless.

Our Gujarati folks found a perfect way to celebrate these accomplishments by combining them with our original festive season. The latest trend includes hand-painted body tattoos on the landmark judgments and moments this year. In a video shared by India TV on Twitter, our Gujarati 'bhai logs' can be seen getting their backs painted patriotic slogans and revolutionary messages. Women in traditional 'Garba dresses' and 'Ghaghra cholis' can also be seen participating.

Watch the video below-

Would you give this trend a try?