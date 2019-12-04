National Centre for the Performing Arts offering scholarships for Hindustani music

With a view to encourage young talent in Hindustani Music, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Citi India have jointly announced a Scholarship Programme in certain categories. Hindustani Music is the art of northern regions of Indian subcontinent that has its roots of origins dating back to the 12th century CE.

The scholarships are available in vocal -- Khayal/Dhrupad and melody instruments -- Sitar, Sarod, Violin, Flute, Harmonium, etc.

The scholarship is open to applicants in the age group of 18-35 years across India and the candidates can apply from December 2 to December 31.

The value of the scholarship is Rs 10,000 per month each for one year (April 2020 to March 2021).

Commenting on the initiative, Suvarnalata Rao, Head Programming-Indian Music, NCPA said: "A total of nine scholarships will be given out to selected candidates and we are looking forward to entries in large numbers."

More information about the scholarship is available on the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) website.