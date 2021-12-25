Monika Chawla wins Mrs India-Earth, UAE-based doctor says she wants to promote women’s education

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MONIKA CHAWLA Monika Chawla wins Mrs India-Earth

This year’s Mrs India Earth winner is a UAE-based reproductive endocrinologist and a fertility specialist, who has been fulfilling dreams of motherhood to countless women for more than 16 years, says she wants to direct her energies towards women’s education and empowerment in India. Dr Monika Chawla is the winner of the sixth edition of ‘Mrs India Earth’, held in New Delhi on December 18, the annual pageant conducted to identify married Indian women who exemplify beauty, talent, intelligence and compassion.

Born and raised in New Delhi, Chawla has been trained in the UK, Spain, Germany, and is currently based in Abu Dhabi.

She has authored several international publications, including a text book on reproductive medicine in 2017.

In 2018, the Dubai Health Authority awarded her the “Best physician of the UAE” title.

Chawla describes herself as a workaholic, and attests that it is the “warm words of gratitude and blessings of my patients,” that keeps her motivated.

However, the topic of women’s education is something that is close to her heart.

“If you educate a woman, you educate a nation,” Dr.

Chawla told PTI, stressing that girls’ education strengthens economies and creates jobs.

“Gaps exist in our society that needs to be filled to reduce the death rate and provide equitable access to quality health care among women and children,” she said.

Healthy women and children are the linchpins for thriving societies, she opined.

“Investing in the health of pregnant women and girls is indispensable for achieving our future goals. The other issue I feel strongly about is girl education,” she asserted.

Chawla has been associated with organisations in India, which promote girl education and women’s health which need constant improvement.

She plans to take these social causes forward through her voice after winning the crown of the Mrs. India Earth 2021.

Chawla believed that education unlocks the potential of the next generation of leaders, doctors, teachers and change-makers.

“It is an investment in economic growth, a healthier workforce, lasting peace and the future of our planet. Secondary schooling for girls is the most cost-effective and best investment against climate change,” she added.