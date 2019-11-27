Man playing lottery for 25 years *finally* hits a jackpot, almost becomes a billionaire

A 42-year-old builder, Steve Thomson, and his Slovakian shop-assistant wife have hit the jackpot: Winning the life-changing £105 million EuroMillions lottery, a media report said. It is the ninth-biggest win in the history of the National Lottery. Their ticket won them £105,100,701.90 (about Rs 966 crore or $135 million) on the 25th anniversary of the National Lottery first draw on November 19.

The man and his wife Lenka, 41, are from Selsey in West Sussex, Mail Online reported. The couple have been married for 13 years.

Lenka, a mother of three, works in a Premier newsagents. They live in a £120,000 terraced house but now plan to buy a new home so that "their three children can each have their own bedroom", making their living conditions a "bit more harmonious".

Steve, playing the lottery for 25 years, has promised to finish all his current jobs before Christmas.

Steve said as he realised he had won, he felt as if he was on the "verge of having a heart attack".

"I started shaking a lot. I knew it was a really big win but didn't know what to do. I think I was on the verge of having a heart attack," the media report quoted him.

"Once I am over the shock, I will need to keep doing something, I am not the type just to sit still. My business partner knows that if he needs a hand, I'll be there.

"But after Christmas... I might not be taking on too much more in the near future."

Inputs from IANS.

