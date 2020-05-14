Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VISITCHARDHAM Lord Badrinath temple all set to open tomorrow morning with grand flower decorations

Amid the coronavirus lockdwon, Uttarakhand's Lord Badrianth temple is all set to open at 4.30 am on Friday with the holy sound of Ved mantras. The temple has been decoarted with flowers in a grand manner and several pictures have made it to the internet that are simply breathtaking. This will be the first time that a limited number of people will be present during the opening of the temple doors.

According to officials, only 27 people, including the head priest, will be allowed when the portals of the Badrinath Temple reopen on May 15. "Devotees will not be allowed entry into the temple during that time. The decision has been taken in view of the guidelines issued by the Centre amid Covid-19 pandemic," Anil Chanyal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Joshimath, had said in a statement earlier.

One of the most visited pilgrimage centres of India, Badrinath is one of the Char Dhams or the four main pilgrimage centres of the Hindus located in Garhwal hills.

The Badrinath Temple is along the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli district at a height of over 10,000 feet.

