Alcohol and paan shops to open in green zones, finally!

Liquor shops have been allowed to open in green zones across the country

Liquor will now be available in green zones across the country. As per the new notification by Union Home Ministry, alcohol and paan shops have been permitted in green zones. It seems so many people's prayers have been answered! After almost a month and a half, government has announced that liquor shops will be allowed to open in green zones, the Union Home Ministry said on Friday as it announced an extension of the lockdown by two weeks. A notification of the MHA said that liquor stores and paan shops have been permitted in green zones. However, it is necessary that a minimum of feet distance from each other is ensured. Also, not more than five persons should be present at one time at the stores.

No liquor shops will open in Red Zones or Orange Zones.

In the Green Zones, all activities are permitted except the limited number of activities that are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone. However, buses can operate with upto 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50% capacity.

