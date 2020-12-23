Image Source : TWITTER@NARENDRASINH_97 Kisan Diwas 2020: Wishes, quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on National Farmers Day

On December 23 every year, India honors the hard work and service of the farmers by celebrating National Farmer Day or Kisan Diwas. The day is marked in the memory of our fifth Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Regarded as a farmer's leader, he was referred to as the 'champion of India's peasants' as he introduced many schemes for the benefit of the farmers and to improve the agricultural economy. Also, he played an important role in bringing the issues of small and marginal farmers to the forefront.

In the 1959 Nagpur Congress Session, Chaudhary Charan Singh also publically opposed then Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru on his collectivist and socialistic land policies. Recognizing his contribution and work for the peasants' community, the government decided to mark this day as National Farmer Day or Kisan Diwas

Kisan Diwas 2020: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

Agriculture not only gives riches to a nation, but the only riches she can call her own. -Samuel Johnson If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in the country. -M. S. Swaminathan To a farmer dirt is not a waste, it is wealth. -Amit Kalantri Life on a farm is a school of patience; you can't hurry the crops or make an ox in two days. -Henri Alain A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud-Amit Kalantri The discovery of agriculture was the first big step toward a civilized life-Arthur Keith Let us take inspiration from Indian farmers who put their sweat and soul in their land and crop. Best wishes on Farmer’s Day!! Kisan Diwas is a reminder to everyone that we must respect, thank and appreciate the hard work of our farmers who work hard to give us food. Happy National Farmers Day 2020!!

Kisan Diwas 2020: HD Images and Wallpapers

