Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRAMODI Kashmir's two-day 'Tulip Festival' concludes with significant boom in tourists

The two day tulip festival concluded with the enthralling cultural and musical performances by popular artists and singers from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir. The festival which was thrown open by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha yesterday was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation and Department of Floriculture.

The purpose of holding such a beautiful festival was that while tourists were enjoying the beauty of the Tulip Garden, they are also exposed to our traditional culture, music, cuisine and handicrafts at a single venue.

Tourism department, JKTDC, department handicrafts and also the floriculture department besides private enterprises had erected and properly decorated their stalls displaying Kashmir’s unique art and craft, cuisines and other items.

Image Source : PRESS RELEASE Jammu and Kashmir's Tulip Festival 2021

On the occasion, visitors praised the beauty of the tulip garden and appreciated the efforts of the floriculture department in beautifying the garden painstakingly.

People are enjoying the beauty of this garden which has been breathtakingly beautified by the department of floriculture.Stating that arrival of spring in itself is a festival to celebrate, the Secretary Tourism said not only tulips but the flowers are in full bloom in the entire Kashmir.

Appealing the travellers to visit Kashmir, the Secretary Tourism said spring is a perfect time for people all the country to come and enjoy the natural beauty here.

Image Source : PRESS RELEASE Jammu and Kashmir's Tulip Festival 2021

He said the Department of Tourism has planned series of festivities and tulip festival was just a beginning for the upcoming seasons to attract tourists to Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir is a place of all seasons and we are planning festivals in every season for the locals and tourist alike. We started with Almond blossom (Badamwari festival) and now Tulip festival and many more events are coming in summer. The tulip festival is an open invitation to all the people from all over the country and from all over the world to celebrate the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.The notable singers and artists who performed on the occasion include Vibha Saraf, Ustaad Gulzar Ganie, Farooq Ganie, Waheed Jeelani, Yawar Abdal, Mehmeet Syed, Irfan Bilal, Sonali Dogra, Waqar Khan.

Image Source : PRESS RELEASE Jammu and Kashmir's Tulip Festival 2021

On the inaugural day renowned Bollywood Singer Badshah and Aastha Gill’s live performance enthralled the visiting tourists and attracted huge applause from the audience.