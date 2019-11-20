Jute silk, Coir Geo-textile a rage at the India International Trade Fair 2019

Jute silk, Coir Geo-textile a rage at the India International Trade Fair

Trade fairs are a great opportunity for people to showcase unique handicrafts from all over the world. With India International Trade Fair happening at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi currently, many new different types of textiles and handicrafts are being promoted. The Coir Geo-textile and the jute silk is the new rage this season.

According to the sellers, jute is a great fabric for making sarees because of its properties of strength, coarseness, roughness and thickness- which makes a great raw material making sarees. The saree is made by smothering jute fibres which is mixed with silk yarn and woven together into finished products.

Talking about another great initiative, Coir Geotextile is a new concept this year produced by a group of rural entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu; and is approved by Central Coir Research Institute and Indian Road Congress for road construction in rural areas. It is a fully handmade product made by women in a recycling machine.

Talking about the benefits of the material, Rupesh KP, a member of Coir Research Institute said “Use of coir’s layer between soil and concrete materials of road maintains a balance and reduces the possibility of potholes on roads. Research has shown that Coir Geo-textiles are useful in construction of rural roads but have not been used in a big way till now."

Trade Fair is happening again at the Pragati Maidan this year and will be open for the general public from 19th to the 27th of November.

According to Public Relations Officer of IITF, Sanjay Vashistha said, “Prices of entry tickets on general public days (Saturday, Sunday and public holiday) for adults will be Rs 120 whereas it will be Rs 60 on weekdays. Similarly, for children, it will be Rs 60 on general public days and Rs 40 on weekdays.”