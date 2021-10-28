Isha Ambani joins Board of Trustees of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MMALHOTRAWORLD Isha Ambani joins Smithsonian’s National Museum board

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, part of the Smithsonian Institution. It is the world's largest museum education and research complex. Isha will serve a term of 4 years as one of the youngest board members. The Board announced the names of two more new members- Carolyn Brehm and Peter Kimmelman.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art is located on the National Mall in Washington, DC. The 17-member Board of Regents consists of the Chief Justice of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, three members of the United States Senate, three members of the United States House of Representatives, and nine citizens. They are responsible for the administration of the Smithsonian.

Chase F. Robinson, the museum’s Dame Jillian Sackler Director welcomed the new members and stated, "On behalf of my colleagues at the museum and across the Smithsonian, I am delighted to welcome these distinguished new members to our board and to congratulate our officers on their election. All art museums face the challenge of responding to a quickly evolving cultural landscape, such as new expectations on the part of the public and increasing financial pressures. For a museum devoted to the arts and cultures of Asia, particularly in what is often regarded as the Asian century, there are special opportunities and responsibilities."

"As we mark our centennial in 2023, the vision and passion of these talented new members and officers will accelerate our efforts to make our collections and expertise more accessible and compelling, to expand our collection, and

to join others in understanding and celebrating Asian arts and cultures. Our board is larger and more diverse than it’s ever been. I look forward to working with trustees and extend my gratitude for their service," he added.

Talking about the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, it displays collections of Asian art, with more than 45,000 objects dating from the Neolithic period to today. Renowned and iconic objects originate from China, Japan, Korea, South and Southeast Asia, the ancient Near East and the Islamic world.