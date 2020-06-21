International Yoga Day 2020 UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation

Image Source : NARENDRA MODI/ TWITTER The theme for International Yoga Day 2020 is 'Yoga for Health - Yoga at Home.'

International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga is an ancient practice that dates back its origin thousands of years ago in India. It has been scientifically proven that various yoga asanas help in the physical, mental, and spiritual development of a human being. In order to promote this healthy practice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2014 address at the United Nations General Assembly, proposed the International Yoga Day. In the times when the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to practice this art form to strengthen our immune system. Considering the importance of social distancing, PM Modi appealed to mark the sixth International Yoga Day by practising 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family.' The theme for International Yoga Day 2020 also remains 'Yoga for Health - Yoga at Home.'

While proposing June 21 as the date to mark International Yoga Day, PM Modi in his UN address had said that it happens to be the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and has special significance in many parts of the world.

“Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, a holistic approach that is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature,” PM Modi said while introducing the proposal to observe Yoga Day during the opening of the 69th Session of the General Assembly back in 2014.

Without further ado, come let's encourage the healthy practice of yoga with PM Modi as he addresses the nation on International Yoga Day 2020 on June 21:

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage