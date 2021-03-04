Women's Day 2021: Noida Police launches powerful women safety campaign

Image Source : TWITTER/@NOIDAPOLICE International Women's Day 2021: Noida Police' campaign for women safet

With International Women's Day 2021 around the corner, everyone is talking about women's safety and the need to spread awareness about the same. The Noida Police has organised a #MissionShakti drive to ensure the safety of women. The Women's Safety Unit of Noida Police is organizing awareness programs at various places ahead of International Women's Day. They believe that awareness is the biggest empowerment and it is time to say NO rather than bearing the wrong. Through this praise-worthy initiative, they have taken a step forward in women empowerment and safety.

Also, in the last three months, 55 accused have been convicted in criminal cases against women. Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddha Nagar has been urging all to become the source of real change on this International Women's Day. They have also been offering cash rewards or a chance to become ACP Women Safety for one day by suggesting practical tips for women empowerment.

This isn't the first time that Noida Police has given the opportunity to common women to lead and become role models. Last year, India TV anchor Meenakshi Joshi had turned ACP for the day on International Women's Day.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police last month launched a new digital outreach programme to women, aimed at their safety, security and empowerment. The programme "Humari Surakhsa: Mobile haanth mein, 1090 saath mein" has been launched through the state's women telephone helpline service 1090 also called "Women Power Line -- 1090". The programme is aimed at reaching women digitally and creating awareness among them, Additional Director General Neera Rawat of UP Police's Women Powerline wing said.

"We want to instill fear amongst offenders. But at the same time, we believe that the solution to women-related issues lies in impacting the minds and bringing a cultural change too," she said. "The campaign will be spread in a phased manner to cover all net users and amplify our outreach among households, including rural and urban, and students and persuade them to join hands with WPL-1090 through digital platforms and spread the word," said Mr Rawat.

Explaining shortcomings of traditional modes of outreach and positive factors of digital outreach, the Mr Rawat also shared a digital outreach roadmap, called "Digital Chakravyuh" which she said would help in creating a "360-degree ecosystem for women safety" in Uttar Pradesh.