Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YESHEISINDO International Friendship Day 2020: Send quotes, HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp messages to your friends

International Friendship Day 2020 is celebrated on 30th July every year to celebrate the relationship we make and not born into. Friends are the most essential part of our life who act as a mother, father, sibling and the villain in various circumstances. They laugh at you when you fall but also pick you up during the most trying days. A good friend will help you during your trouble, but a best friend will be there for you always. It is important that you mark this special day of bond and commitment by letting them know how important they are to you.

Happy International Friendship Day 2020: Quotes, Messages, SMS

A Real Friend is One Who Walks In When the Rest Of The World Walks Out.Happy Friendship Day To All

Friendship is like a golden thread, that binds two hearts...A feeling that keep growing even if we are far apart... Happy Friendship Day

Making a thousand friends is not friendship .A friendship made with faith ,Maintaining to death is a true friendship!! Cheers to all my friends out there

Promise me we are true friends I am lamp you are light I am Coke you are Sprite I am Sawan you are badal I am Normal you are Pagal I am Water you are Tanki I am Tarzan you are Monkey

We have come a long way and I promise that we will have the best of the journeys of our lives with each other my best friend forever

“I promise that no distance in this world can create a difference between us. Wishing a very Happy Friendship to my best friend.”

Happy International Friendship Day 2020: HD Images and Wallpapers

India TV & Family wish everyone a very Happy International Friendship Day 2020!

