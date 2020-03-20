International Day of Happiness 2020: Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, HD Images

While one should spread happiness every day, today is the International Day of Happiness, as recognized by the United Nations. This day's simple purpose is of turning everyone’s frowns upside down. The day is celebrated all around the world and people try to bring cheer into their loved one's life by wishing them in unique ways. The whole motive on this day is to bring a smile on each other's faces. The United Nations started celebrating the International Day of Happiness on March 20, 2013, to recognize the importance of simply being happy. It’s part of the U.N.’s initiative to use sustainable development to create a better world for everyone on the planet. Considering the current situation where the world is witnessing a pandemic, coronavirus outbreak, bringing happiness in each other's life becomes more important.

The organization has set 17 goals — everything from ending poverty to eliminating hunger — because it believes that these things help make ‘everyone’ happy. Bonus? Happiness actually helps you live longer! To spread more happiness across the globe, we have compiled some happy quotes just for you. Let your dear ones know how important is it to be happy and positive.

International Day of Happiness 2020 Wishes Messages:

Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be. –Abraham Lincoln

Happiness is a choice. You can choose to be happy. There’s going to be stress in life, but it’s your choice whether you let it affect you or not. –Valerie Bertinelli

The talent for being happy is appreciating and liking what you have, instead of what you don’t have. –Woody Allen

Don’t waste a minute not being happy. If one window closes, run to the next window- or break down a door. –Brooke Shields

If you want to find happiness, find gratitude. — Steve Maraboli

Life will bring you pain all by itself. Your responsibility is to create joy. — Milton Erickson

If you want a happy ending, that depends, of course, on where you stop your story. –Orson Welles

International Day of Happiness 2020 HD Images:

International Day of Happiness 2020: Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, HD Images

International Day of Happiness 2020: Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, HD Images

International Day of Happiness 2020: Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, HD Images

International Day of Happiness 2020: Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, HD Images

International Day of Happiness 2020: Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, HD Images

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page