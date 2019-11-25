Indians check prices online when they are in stores and then make the final buy

Urban offline shoppers are using the internet in varied ways for all their product purchases, including researching online when they are at an offline store influencing their final purchase decision, a new study by Google said on Monday. The Google study titled 'Shopper Path-2-Purchase' compiled by IPSOS -- market research firm, was conducted across seven different product categories including -- accessories, skincare, baby care, makeup, home decor and computers.

The report underlines that the online habit has already been created, even for the Offline shopper and they are now going online to find information even when they're in store before making the final purchase.

Breaking down the purchase journey of offline shoppers, the report highlights the role of digital touchpoints in the shopper's decision making process across phases of pre-purchase and In-Store journeys.

In the pre-purchase phase, 55 per cent urban offline shoppers turn to digital in the case of home decor or baby care and 62 per cent in the case of men's apparel.

"With over 460 million Indians online, on-the-go search is now an established habit that is resulting in shoppers to be on a constant look out for information and satiate their need to make an informed decision before buying a product even when they are in a store," said Vikas Agnihotri, Country Director - Sales, Google India.

While online shopping users were considered as more digitally savvy, the report reveals that urban offline shoppers are equally adept and engage with digital touch points throughout their purchase journey.

"The propensity to explore, assess, validate and assimilate information at convenience has made digital a default destination for the urban offline Shopper. Irrespective of the gender or product category, the Indian shoppers are very comfortable navigating through the numerous touch points (Physical as well as Digital) available to deftly derive the best overall value," Agnihotri added.

The report also studied the triggers and post purchase behaviour, revealing that the engagement with the online touchpoints does not cease even after the purchase has been made.

Shoppers are still indulging with the category post the actual purchase with one in every three shoppers was observed to be engaging with the category online after the purchase.

Shoppers are either using social media to post pictures, their experience or share reviews.

Another interesting category which is on the rise is "How to Use" for the recently purchased products.

The report was compiled after speaking to a total of 6,600 recent shoppers, men and women of various age groups to have an adequate representation of the Indian urban shopper