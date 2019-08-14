Independence Day 2019: Not only India, THESE four countries also observe I-Day on August 15

India will observe 73rd Independence Day on August 15 ie tomorrow. India became free from British rule after the fight from the Britishers. The day is even significant to the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters who gave up their lives for the sake of the countrymen. Independence Day is celebrated differently by different people but the one thing that remains common is the hoisting of our national flag or Tiranga.

Do you know not only India, but four other countries also celebrate independence on the same day ie August 15 and the list includes names of Congo, Korea, Bahrain, and Liechtenstein. Have a look at their independence story here:

Korea

Independence Day in Korea is also called the National Liberation Day of Korea. On this day public holiday celebrated by North and South Korea. It is celebrated on the occasion of Korean peninsula became free from the Japanese occupation by the U.S and Soviet Forces. After three years, Korea got split into North and South Korea, with the former getting a pro-Soviet premier and the latter a pro-U.S president.

Bahrain

Bahrain declared itself independent from the British rule following United Nations survey of the Bahraini people on August 15, 1971. After this, a friendship treaty was signed between the terminating the previous agreement. Although August 14 happens to be the actual date of independence, it is not marked on that date.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo

August 15 marks the Independence Day of the Democratic Republic of the Congo which is also called the Congolese National Day. The country in the year 1960 received full independence from France and this happened exactly after 80 years it came under the French rule.

Liechtenstein

The sixth smallest nation of the world, Liechtenstein, celebrates its independence from the German rule on August 15 and started celebrating post 1866. The day is being celebrated since 1940 and also happens to connect to the birthday of Prince Franz-Josef II (reigning Prince of Liechtenstein from 1938 until his death in 2009), on August 16.

