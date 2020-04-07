How COVID-19 is impacting education of children with special needs

In the global pandemic outbreak of COVID 19 the mental health is getting really affected. People are worried and schools are shut down in this period which has a huge impact on the education of not only of regular children but also, on the education of children with special needs. It is a question in many minds that, "shall we teach them online or not and how?". It is becoming difficult for children with special needs, they are affected because their memory and retention power is not similar to others.

The best pedagogy to retain and continue learning is offered to be through educational games and self engaging activities. There is a wonderful saying that, 'Teach me the way I learn not Learn the way I teach' and this is the time to execute the same. COVID 19 has given an opportunity to all the parents of Children with Special Needs to become a great mentor to their children and assist them in their learning through multiple mediums such as digital or through worksheets. It would not only build the confidence of the children but also it helps to seek the best of the potential of children with special needs when it comes to discipline oneself.

To make multiple colors of disability such as Austism Spectrum Disorder, Down Syndrome, Cerbral Palsy, Learning Disability etc. and their challenges to work as a super power in this outbreak various educational services including vocational, recreational and academic into online/ virtual through video conferencing mediums zoom, got to training, got to meeting, skype etc are coming in help by understanding the convenient mode of learning and applied pedagogy across India and overseas which is working effectively with children with special needs.

In the World Autism Awareness month the organization has initiated to develop and design to engage children with special needs productively on the new initiative i.e. search engine named "Young Creation" which has been designed keeping in mind all the challenges and favorites which is focused to enhance multiple functional areas such as motor skills, cognitive skills, comprehensive learning and many more.

It consists of which numerous interesting and innovative activities to be availed by the end-users at zero cost. The organisation is also coming up with the series of online classes which shall be broadcast on various social media platforms, and people at large can get benefit of these classes at pro bono basis. The academics and operations team says,"We are ready to supply any kind of curriculum, content, syllabus and training program to everyone everywhere".

Further they stressed on "Experiential and continuous learning is the key of success and mental happiness".

