Heat wave sweeps North India: Beat the heat with these 5 refreshing summer drinks

There seems to be no respite from the heat for Delhiites and people across the country, as the India Meteorological Department said that the heatwave conditions across the northern parts of India will continue for the next 2 days. The heat waves have surely hit North India hard and, hence it is time to keep ourselves cool. Going out in this sweltering heat is just not an easy task. We feel so exhausted and dehydrated that we lack energy and zeal to do anything worthwhile. Also, with the temperature reaching almost 50 degrees these days; the scorching heat is becoming more and more unbearable.

So, we bring to you some easy to make refreshing drinks, which you can relish and make instantly to carry along with you while traveling.

Aam Panna

Aam Panna is well known for its heat resistant properties. Made from green mangoes, it is treated as a flavoursome and healthy beverage to fight the intense Indian summer heat. This delectable beverage appears light green in colour and is prepared using raw mangoes, sugar and an assortment of spices. Though it is mainly consumed in North India; it is very beneficial in the treatment of gastro-intestinal disorders and also acts as a remedy for blood disorders with its high vitamin C content.

Roohafza

Roohafza is considered as the introducing summer drink of India. Infact Roohafaza is the all time favourite drink of every person in India, irrespective of his or her age. Roohafza can be used in making yummy shakes, in puddings or custard, in nimbu pani or as a drink itself.

To make roohafza drink, take 2 tbsp roohafza in a glass of water along with sugar according to taste. Mix it till sugar is dissolved completely. Add some ice cubes and mix it. Serve chilled