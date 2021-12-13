Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe 2021 answer that won hearts is about believing in yourself | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISSINDIADIVA Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe 2021 answer that won hearts

Sunday (December 12) marked a proud moment for India when 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021. She made the entire country proud and brought home the title after 21 years. The Reigning Queen, Mexico's Andrea Meza passed on her crown to Miss India and the world bowed down to her. Sandhu was seen celebrating on the stage and expressing her gratitude for the support. While she oozed confidence and elegance on the stage, her winning answer left everyone in awe.

As part of the final question round, the top three contestants were asked, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

To this, Harnaaz, delivering her final statement, said, "Well, I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. I think this is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today. Thank you."

Talking about Harnaaz Sandhu, she is a Chandigarh-based model and has been seen in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'. Other than working for the betterment of the society, she aspires to be a Bollywood actress. Know Everything about Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought Miss Universe crown home after 21 years

Before setting out for Israel, Sandhu told IANS in an interview that she was going to make sure that she is the "best version of our country" and that she would make India proud this year.

India had earlier won the coveted crown twice with Sushmita Sen bagging the title in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. Harnaaz has now joined the league of these incredible women.

Watch the full video here: