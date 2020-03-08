Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Women's Day 2020: India TV anchor Meenakshi Joshi turns ACP for the day (See Pics, Video)

International Women’s Day celebrates women. The focus, however, isn’t on their achievements on a personal level but on their womanhood. On this day, women from different nations, political background, culture, and economic status join together to promote awareness about their rights. They aim to break the stereotypes and the restrictions society has placed on them. On the occasion, Google also celebrated womanhood with a special doodle. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have saluted women. Now, India TV's very own journalist and anchor Meenakshi Joshi is marking International Women's Day 2020 in a unique manner as she has become the ACP of Noida Police for the day.

Meenakshi Joshi on International Women's Day

