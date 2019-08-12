Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, SMS, Facebook and Whatsapp status

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019 Best Wishes: Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister on the last day of the lunar Calendar month of Shravan. Raksha Bandhan in Sanskrit means ‘bond of protection’ and every year, sisters tie the rakhi which symbolizes the bond of protection on their brothers’ hands. In return, brothers promise to protect their sisters and be with their side forever. Sisters also pray for their brothers’ long and happy life while tying the rakhi on their wrists. After this, they exchange sweets and gifts and enjoy the holy festival. From houses to the markets, everything decks up with bright lights and flowers to celebrate the occasion. People buy new clothes and gifts to honour the day and add on to the celebration.

When is Rakhi 2019?

The day falls in the month of August and this year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Independence Day i.e. August 15th.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in various ways. Not just siblings but many other people celebrate the day with their loved one. People who aren’t siblings but share a similar bond also cherish their relationship by tying the rakhi on this day. Many other people also celebrate the day by tying rakhi to their pets or friends. Interestingly, environmentalists also honour the day by tying rakhi to the trees. The festival is not just limited to India but is celebrated in Nepal and Mauritius as well.

If you are away from your loved ones on this Raksha Bandhan, make sure to send them these beautiful images and messages to remind how much you miss and love them.

My brother is one of the most precious Gifts Sent to me by God!! He protects her sister from all the evil eyes and keeps hen in a safe surrounding! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sweetest brother in the world!!

Nothing can change my love for you brother, be it the money or the time!! The celebration of Rakhi brings in more love and blessing in our relationship. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dear brother!!

Even if we will not be together on this Raksha Bandhan to share the thread of Rakhi but there's always this invisible thread that will keep us connected irrespective of the geographical boundaries.

It may be that memories will fade with time but the love that brother and sister share will never fade away, rather it will multiply over the years. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dearest brother!!

The thread of Rakhi is so very powerful that it can bring even two people from different communities together and let them share this pious relationship of brothers and sisters. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the most loving brother of the Universe!!

All the festivals may be very colourful but there isn't any festival as powerful as Raksha Bandhan! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the most lovable brother of the Universe!!

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to send all my love and good wishes to my dear sister who has always been my best friend!! Love for my

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being the best brother of the World! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best sister of the Universe!!

