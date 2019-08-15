Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: Best Instagram pictures to celebrate the sister-brother bond on Rakhi festival

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: Best Instagram pictures for Rakhi festival: It's that time of the year again when everyone celebrates on Raksha Bandhan. It is the special day which is dedicated to strengthen the bond between a brother and a sister. On Raksha Bandhan, a sister ties the sacred thread of protection on her brother's wrist, and in return, the brother promises to protect his sister from the worst conditions in life. This Rakhi festival, share Happy Raksha Bandhan images on the photo sharing application Instagram and tag your siblings. This will also help you to stay socially updated.

Here are some of the best Happy Raksha Bandhan pictures for Instagram

Instagram just like Facebook is also a medium to stay connected to your family. Some of us might be living far off from our brothers and sisters and are unable to meet them during the special occasion. But through social media you can wish Happy Raksha Bandhan to them by just sharing Happy Raksha Bandhan Instagram status and pictures for brothers and sisters. You can upload photos on Facebook or Instagram with captions dedicated to your brother as well sister. In fact, sharing Happy Raksha Bandhan messages/dm on Instagram will also help to bring a smile on your sibling's face.

