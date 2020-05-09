Happy Mother's Day 2020: Wishes, greetings, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status, messages, photos, HD images

Image Source : COLINBULLOCK/INSTAGRAM Wish your mother on Mother's Day 2020 with these heart-warming quotes, greeting and photos.

Mother's Day is a celebration of relentless love, sacrifice and care that mothers show towards her children. As children grow up, a mother's concern for them also multiplies. Her entire focus is on the well-being of her children or we can say, her life revolves around them. A quote by American author Mitch Albom perfectly sums up the epitome of care and love that mothers are. "When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth". Beautiful! We can't agree more! In most of the countries, Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May. Many countries celebrate Mother's Day on different dates related to their beliefs. Though we agree that one day is not enough to honour mothers, we have to agree on the fact that the day makes us acknowledge all that our mothers have done each and every day and that too selflessly. In India, this year Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 10.

We know things are different this year due to lockdown. You won't be able to buy anything for her. But that's the least mothers care about. Your love and care is all that matter to her. Bake her a cake, prepare morning tea for her or breakfast if you can, draw a handmade card and thank her for tolerating all your tantrums and demands. If you are not with her, then do not forget to call and drop a sweet message expressing your gratitude and love.

To help you, here are wishes, quotes and photos which you can send to your mom:

Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and your cooking. Happy Mother’s Day!

To the best Mom in the world, Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for being my everything: my cook, counselor, driver, and cheerleader.



Happy Mother’s Day Mom! I feel so blessed to have you as my Mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me. I love you!

"The love of a mother is the veil of a softer light between the heart and the heavenly Father." -Samuel Taylor Coleridge



"A mother's arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them." -Victor Hugo

"Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face." -George Eliot

"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." -Cardinal Meymillod

"Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother's secret hope outlives them all." -Oliver Wendell Holmes

