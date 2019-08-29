Happy Hartalika Teej 2019: Wishes, Quotes, HD images Messages Facebook WhatsApp, status & Instagram greetings

Happy Hartalika Teej 2019: The festival of Hartalika Teej will be celebrated across the country on September 1. Shiva and Gauri are worshiped on this day. Married women keep this fast for their husband's long life. Unmarried women observe this fast to get a husband like Lord Shiva. Hartalika Teej is celebrated a month after Hariyali Teej and a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is observed throughout India, especially of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. To celebrate this special festival, you can send wishes through social media.

HARTALIKA TEEJ 2018 BEST WISHES AND MESSAGES

May the divine light

Spread in your life

Peace, prosperity, happiness

And good health

Happy Teej !

May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Teej!

Also read: Happy Hartalika Teej 2019: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Vrat Katha and Timing of Hindu festival in India

Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joys. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Teej to all!

Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Hartalika Teej. We wish you a very happy festival!

HARTALIKA TEEJ 2018 IMAGES

Happy Hartalika Teej 2019 HD Images

Happy Hartalika Teej 2019 HD Images

We wish all our readers a very HAPPY Hartalika Teej!