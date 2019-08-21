Happy Hartalika Teej 2019: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Vrat Katha and Timing of Hindu festival in India

Hartalika Teej 2019: The festival of Hartalika Teej will be celebrated all across the country on September 1st this year. Married women will keep a fast on the much-awaited Hindu festival and will wish for their husband’s long life. Teej of Shukla Paksha of Bhadra month is celebrated as Haritalika Teej every year. On this festival, women who keep fast for the whole day consume water and food in the evening. According to Hinduism, Goddess Parvati was the first women to observe fast of Hartalika Teej as a result of which she got Bholenath Shiva Shankar as her husband. While women living in different parts of the country celebrate the festival differently, there are some specific rules related to Hartalika Teej that have been stated in the religious book. These rules or Puja Vidhi are considered very important to be followed on this day.

Interestingly, not just married women but unmarried women also observe Hartalika Teej fast and pray for a husband like Lord Mahadeva. The festival is celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

Hartalika Teej 2019 Date

Teej of Shukla Paksha of Bhadra month is celebrated as Haritalika Teej every year. The Hindu festival will be celebrated this year on September 1.

Hartalika Teej 2019 Puja Vidhi

For Hartalika Teej puja, spread a red cloth and place idol or photograph of Lord Shiva. Keep a bowl for the consecration of God. After this, make an Ashta Kamal with white rice and set up a deep kalash. After assembling these things, make a swastika on the urn and fill it with water. Add a coin, betel nut (Supari) and turmeric to it. Place 5 betel leaves on top of the urn and put a bowl full of rice and a lamp on it. Put rice on the bunch of five betel leaves and establish idols Gauri and Ganesh on it, after which start the worship. Then offer rice, milk and roli to the Gods. Ganapathi likes Doob grass (Doorwa). Inoculate the Deep Kalash to all the Gods, after which worship with the Shodapchar method.

Join your hands uinfront of the Gods and pray to them for good health and prosperity. Offer them water and flowers. Then recite Hartalika Teej mantras with water in your hand and offer it at the feet of the Lord. Recite the mantra 3 times and then wash hands. After this clean the idol of Lord Shiva with the water and decorate it. After which listen or read the fast story (vrat katha) of the Hartalika Teej.

Hartalika Teej 2019 Muhurat

It will start from 08:27 AM to 08:35 PM.

Hartalika Teej 2019 Vrat Katha