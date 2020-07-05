Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Guru Purnima 2020: SMS, WhatsApp messages, Wishes, Facebook posts, HD images to thank your teacher

Happy Guru Purnima 2020: Teachers are our guiding angel. They guide us on the right path and therefore it becomes important for us to thank them for their selfless service. Guru Purnima or Guru Poornima is the day that holds special importance in the lives of Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. Celebrated on the full moon day during Ashadha month, Guru Purnima 2020 will take place on July 5 ie today. The word Guru derived its origin from the Sanskrit language where ‘Gu’ means darkness and ‘Ru’ means the removal of darkness. This day marks the birth ceremony of Ved Vyasa, who wrote the holy book Mahabharata. The festival is also celebrated to remember Lord Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day to Saptarishis (seven sages) at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. Not just in India, Guru Purnima is also celebrated in Nepal where students thank their teachers by offering flowers, sweets and hats made out of indigenous fibre.

How Guru Purnima is celebrated?

On this day, people worship their spiritual preceptors or gurus. They bring them gifts, visit temples and offer them respect to seek their blessings. Lot of Indians also keep fast to show their respect to their Guru while praying for his long life. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people might not be able to visit their teachers. Therefore, we are here to bring forth some wishes and messages that you can send or post on WhatsApp and Facebook and quotes and images that can be sent on various social media platforms.

You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration, Support me always, I will succeed in all ways, Happy Guru Purnima!

It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thanks for being my Guru. “Happu Guru Poornima”.

A bow to the great teachers on this auspicious day of the birth of the great sage Vyasa, a symbol of Guru-Shishya tradition who gave His first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, India. Happy Guru Purnima!

Dear Guru, you are my only lamp in a dark night of pain. Your thoughts, your words and your actions shall always remain with me. Happy Guru Purnima.

May guru’s blessings always shower on you. Wish you a very Happy Guru Purnima

Not only did you impart lessons to me in school, but you also helped me realise what humanity is. It was because of you that I learnt that there's nothing sweeter than compassion and nothing more beautiful than peace. Thank you, Teacher —a very blissful Guru Purnima to you.

"The enemy is a very good teacher." - Dalai Lama

"I bow at his feet constantly, and pray to him, the guru, the true guru has shown me the way." - Guru Nanak

"He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating." - Swami Vivekananda

"Find the teacher, serve him as a child, open your heart to his influence, see in him God manifested." - Swami Vivekananda

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore." - Guru Nanak

