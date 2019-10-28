Happy Govardhan Puja 2019: Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Muhurat, Rituals, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Happy Govardhan Puja 2019: Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Muhurat, Rituals, Puja Vidhi and Signi

Govardhan Puja 2019: Govardhan Puja is being celebrated on October 28 this year across the nation. On October 27, 2019, the festival of lights, Diwali was observed amid fun, food and celebration. Today, it is Govardhan Puja, which is also known as Bali Pratipada. On this auspicious day, devotees offer their prayers to Lord Krishna as it is believed that today’s marks the victory of Krishna Kanhaiya over the arrogance of Lord Indra. Devotees also offer prayers to the pile of grains, which symbolizes the Govardhan mountain. Right from HD images to WhatsApp Messages and to Puja Vidhi and significance, here's everything you need to know about Govardhan Puja 2019.

Govardhan Puja 2019 :Shubh Muhurat

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat – 03:26 PM to 05:40 PM

Duration – 02 Hours 14 Mins

Dyuta Krida on Monday, October 28, 2019

Pratipada Tithi Begins – 09:08 AM on Oct 28, 2019

Pratipada Tithi Ends – 06:13 AM on Oct 29, 2019

May this special day of Govardhan Pooja Bring you success, wealth, and love May Lord Krishna bless you and your family Right from heaven above. Happy Govardhan Puja. Murli Manohar will fulfill wishes Health, Wealth & Prosperity shall prevail, Believe in the almighty and keep going Krishna will help you sail. Happy Govardhan Puja. Diwali has filled this day with light Govardhan Puja is about to start. May you be blessed all year through, That is my genuine, wish from the heart. I wish u HAPPY GOVARDHAN PUJA 2019 And I pray to God for ur prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life May your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you May this special day of Govardhan Pooja 2019 Bring you success, wealth and love May lord Krishna bless you and your family Right from heaven above. Worship lord Krishna today Its the special Govardhan Puja day

Govardhan Puja 2019 Images

Govardhan Puja: Lord Krishna Aarti

ॐ जय श्री कृष्ण हरे, प्रभु जय श्री कृष्ण हरे

भक्तन के दुख टारे पल में दूर करे. जय जय श्री कृष्ण

हरे....

परमानन्द मुरारी मोहन गिरधारी.

जय रस रास बिहारी जय जय गिरधारी.जय

जय श्री कृष्ण हरे....

कर कंचन कटि कंचन श्रुति कुंड़ल माला

मोर मुकुट पीताम्बर सोहे बनमाला.जय जय

श्री कृष्ण हरे....

दीन सुदामा तारे, दरिद्र दुख टारे.

जग के फ़ंद छुड़ाए, भव सागर तारे.जय जय

श्री कृष्ण हरे....

हिरण्यकश्यप संहारे नरहरि रुप धरे.

पाहन से प्रभु प्रगटे जन के बीच पड़े. जय जय

श्री कृष्ण हरे....

केशी कंस विदारे नर कूबेर तारे.

दामोदर छवि सुन्दर भगतन रखवारे. जय जय

श्री कृष्ण हरे....

काली नाग नथैया नटवर छवि सोहे.

फ़न फ़न चढ़त ही नागन, नागन मन मोहे. जय जय

श्री कृष्ण हरे....

राज्य विभिषण थापे सीता शोक हरे.

द्रुपद सुता पत राखी करुणा लाज भरे. जय जय

श्री कृष्ण हरे....

ॐ जय श्री कृष्ण हरे.

