Happy Father's Day 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes, photos, HD images

Image Source : CREATED BY AMRISH KUMAR YADAV/ INDIA TV Happy Father's Day 2020: Wish your father on Father's Day 2020 with these heart-warming quotes, greeting and photos.

Happy Father's Day 2020 Wishes images, Whatsapp messages, status, quotes: Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year. This year, in India, Father's Day is falling on June 21. The day is an acknowledgement to the efforts and sacrifices that our fathers have made for us. It is a day to honour and express gratitude for their contribution. Just like Mother’s Day, this day aims to celebrate and shed some light on the influence that fathers have in the lives of their children, and on the society at large.

It is believed that Father’s Day was first celebrated in America, in the year 1910. Since then, around 111 countries in the world celebrate Father's Day.

We know this year things are completely different. You can't go out to celebrate the day with your dad. Though you can get him gifts or order cake. But why don't you do something different this time? Gifts, cakes are the least fathers care about. Your love and attention is all that matter to him. Bake a cake for him, prepare morning tea for him or breakfast if you can, draw a handmade card and thank him for tolerating all your tantrums and fulfilling demands. If you are away from your dad, then do not forget to call and drop a sweet message expressing your gratitude and love. It will make his day for sure.

Send These Happy Father's Day 2020 Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes To Your Dad

Image Source : CREATED BY AMRISH KUMAR YADAV/ INDIA TV Happy Father's Day Messages

"I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future." - Liza Minnelli

Image Source : CREATED BY AMRISH KUMAR YADAV/ INDIA TV Happy Father's Day Photos

"Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right." - Wade Boggs

Image Source : CREATED BY AMRISH KUMAR YADAV/ INDIA TV Happy Father's Day Wishes

One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." - George Herbert

Image Source : CREATED BY AMRISH KUMAR YADAV/ INDIA TV Happy Father's Day 2020 Wishes

You may have silver in your hair now but I know there's gold in your heart. Happy Father's Day, Papa.

Image Source : CREATED BY AMRISH KUMAR YADAV/ INDIA TV Father's Day 2020 Quotes

I hope this Father's Day is as much fun as your life was before you had us! Love you, dad.

Image Source : CREATED BY AMRISH KUMAR YADAV/ INDIA TV Happy Father's Day 2020 Messages

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage