Image Source : TWITTER/@VPSECRETARIAT Happy Engineers Day 2020: Send Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Messages, to your friends

Today i.e. on 15 September, Engineers Day is celebrated in the country. It is celebrated in memory of the country's greatest engineer M. Visvesvaraya. He was a civil engineer and awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955 for his outstanding work for the country. M. Visvesvaraya was the chief engineer for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam on the Kavery River in Mysore, which at that time was built as the largest reservoir in Asia. He was also the Chief Engineer of the flood protection system in Hyderabad and was instrumental in developing a system to protect the Visakhapatnam port from sea erosion.

On this occasion, engineers all around celebrate the day as a tribute to the great Visvesvaraya. People celebrate it in their own style by sending Engineers Day photos, greetings, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status to each other. Today we are going to share some inspiring quotes which you can send to your engineer friends.

Happy Engineers Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages and Facebook Status

Engineers like to solve problems. If there are no problems handily available, they will create their own problems. - Scott Adams The problem in this business isn’t to keep people from stealing your ideas; it's making them steal your ideas!- Howard Aiken Math is my Passion. Engineering is my profession - Wilfred James Dolor The fewer moving parts, the better. Exactly. No truer words were ever spoken in the context of engineering. - Christian Cantrell I’ve never seen a job being done by a five-hundred-person engineering team that couldn’t be done better by fifty people - C Gordon Bell What we usually consider as impossible are simply engineering problems… there’s no law of physics preventing them - Michio Kaku Engineering ... to define rudely but not inaptly, is the art of doing that well with one dollar, which any bungler can do with two after a fashion - Arthur Mellen Wellington I have not failed, but found 1000 ways to not make a light bulb. - Thomas Edison One has to watch out for engineers - they begin with the sewing machine and end up with the atomic bomb - Marcel Pagnol, Critiques des Critiques Engineering is quite different from science. Scientists try to understand nature. Engineers try to make things that do not exist in nature. Engineers stress invention - Yuan Cheng Fung

