First time in 86 years, Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal to not hold Ganpati Mahotsav amid COVID19 pandemic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LALBAUGKARANCHA_NAD Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal to not hold Ganpati Mahotsav amid COVID19 pandemic

Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal to not hold Ganpati Mahotsav amid COVID19 pandemic. It will be the first time in 86 years that the Mahotsav will not take place. The temple was established in 1934. Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav is famous for its grandeur and festivities especially during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Many Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and family, Ekta Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty among others visit the Temple and seek blessing from Lord Ganesha. Even business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's family regularly visits the temple Due to coronavirus pandemic, the festivities will not take place this year.

ANI tweeted, "Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav this time in wake of #COVID19 pandemic. A blood & plasma donation camp will be set up in its place: Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal (in the picture - last year's Ganpati idol at Lalbaughcha Raja)"

Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav this time in wake of #COVID19 pandemic. A blood & plasma donation camp will be set up in its place: Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal (in the picture - last year's Ganpati idol at Lalbaughcha Raja) pic.twitter.com/1FiHg68QAX — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

People will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on 22 August this year. Many Ganesh Mandals have already decided to not celebrate the festival with huge pomp and show in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Instead, the Mandal has decided to set up blood and plasma donation camps.

The coronavirus cases have been rapidly increasing in Maharashtra which has become worrisome for the government. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently thanked all the religious communities for co-operating with the government during the lockdown.

