Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting: Date, Time, Chand Raat in India, All you need to know

Muslims all around the world are all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr which is the first day of the 10th Islamic month of Shawwal. The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan during which Muslims keep fast from sunrise to sunset. During this 30-days period, they offer prayers in Mosques and wish for their family's good health. The date and time of Eid-ul-Fitr depend on the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky. Hence, the date of the festival is different in different countries. The lunar cycle is used to calculate the Islamic Hijri era. The Shawwal moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia which confirms the date of the festival in other countries.

In India, Muslims will celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on May 25. Once the Shawwal moon has been sighted Eid 2020 will begin. However, people in Ladakh are celebrating the festival today. According to the reports in ANI, a local was quoted saying, "The moon was sighted in Kargil yesterday so we are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, we will be offering prayers at our homes."

The crescent Moon may appear any moment after 7.00 PM this evening. Nonetheless, it may be visible after the sunset at 7:10 PM.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 was supposed to be celebrated on May 22 but the moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, therefore, the countries that lie west of the International Date Line, will celebrate Eid on May 24, Sunday. Six countries will celebrate the Eid ul-Fitr on Sunday. Muslims in India except for Kerala and South Karnataka, the Eid ul-Fitr will celebrate Eid on May 25 since the moon will be sighted on May 24.

The holy month of Ramadan began on April 26 in India. During this fast, Muslims wake up before sunrise and eat food. Then they do not eat or drink anything till sunset. After seeing the moon in the evening, they break their fast by consuming dates first. The spiritual intention of fasting for a month is to understand the pain of hunger and thirst and to surrender souls to almighty.

