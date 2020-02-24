Trump in India: Presidential Chanakya suite decked up at ITC Maurya

US President Donald Trump will stay at the Chanakya Suite of ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi

US President Donald Trump will embark on his two-day visit to India from Ahmedabad today. The American President is set to receive a grand welcome in Ahmedabad and will do a 22KM long roadshow with PM Narendra Modi on the way to newly constructed Motera Stadium from the Airport. During his stay in India, President Trump will be staying at the luxurious Chanakya Suite of ITC Maurya Hotel at Sardar Patel Marg in Delhi. Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will become the fourth US President to be hosted by the Grand Presidential Suite in the national capital.

The US President will be accorded with traditional Indian welcome with rangoli made from flowers and biodegradable material upon his arrival at the hotel.

About Chanakya Suite

The Grand Presidential Suite of ITC Maurya is located on the 14th floor of the hotel. Chanakya Suite features silk paneled walls, dark wood flooring, and masterly artwork. The Suite also gets a reception, living room, a study, and a 12-seater dining room. The suit also has a huge bathroom with pearl accessories and a mini-spa, gymnasium and exclusive access to a business courtyard and a summit lounge.

Cost

The ultra-luxurious Chanakya Suite spans over 4600 square feet and costs around Rs 8,00,000. Before Trump, the other US presidents who were hosted by the ITC Maura included Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Barack Obama. Other dignitaries who had previously stayed at the facility include the Dalai Lama, Tony Blair, Vladimir Putin, King Abdullah and the Sultan of Brunei.

What's on the menu

Special preparations have been on for President Trump's visit. Apart from the signature Dal Bukhara of ITC Maurya, chefs will prepare Trump Platter. POTUS may also get the taste of tandoori delight at Bukhara.