These videos of a dog listening to 'Kirtan' in Gurudwara will brighten up your Monday

Dogs are no doubt the most sensible and loving animals on the face of this earth. We believe they feel the same emotions like us and often react to them the same way. A few videos of a dog sitting in a gurudwara, listening to kirtan peacefully has just reaffirmed our faith. As the world celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12th, a cute indie dog joined along. In the videos that have gone viral, the dog can be seen sitting peacefully inside a Gurudwara, wrapped up in a blanket sitting amongst a group of people listening to kirtan. The best part is that nobody seems to be bothered with its presence, so much so, that the loving animal seems like a part of the crowd.

Sikh community is known for heartwarming, sincere gestures and this humane treatment of a stray animal has added another feather to their cap of noble acts. The videos were shared by a Facebook user Gurpreet Chawla and has over 250k+ views and 6k shares.

The caption of the video reads,

Animals Deserve Same Love as Humans do...

A True Sikh will always believe in preachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji..

1 of his preaching is Equality for everyone.

This Dog was sitting inside a Gurudwara for 3 hours and was listening to Kirtan on auspicious day Celebration of #550 Birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

He was Given a Blanket also Langar to eat.

I am Proud to be a Sikh... Satnaam Waheguru!

Surely made our Monday better! What about yours?