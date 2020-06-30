How to clean fruits and vegetables to prevent COVID-19? Know what FSSAI guidelines say

Image Source : WELCOMETOMYGARDEN/ INSTAGRAM The FSSAI also released some tips to maintain good hygiene.

During COVID-19, buying fruits and vegetables from your nearest vendor has become a major cause of concern. Why? Well, because we need vegetables and fruits every day or at least every alternate day and hence, cleaning them and that too properly is a big task. Although most of the vegetables are cooked before consumption, yet cleanliness and hygiene while putting them into use should be taken care of. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shared a few guidelines which you can follow to keep fruits and vegetables safe and clean.

Keep fruits and vegetables inside the packet or bag in which you bought it from the vendor.

Keep the packet in an isolated place for some time before bringing it into use.



Use lukewarm water to wash your fruits and vegetables. If necessary, use a single drop of 50ppm chlorine in a tub of warm water. You can dip vegetables in the tub.



Then clean the vegetables with drinking water to make it fit for consumption.



Do not use disinfecting sprays, cleaning wipes or soap on farm produce. It is advisable to use only fresh water in the cleaning process.



There is no need to store vegetables and fruits in the freezer. Vegetables that may get spoilt should be stored in the refrigerator, otherwise, keep them at room temperature in baskets or racks.



Also, find FSSAI's tips to maintain hygiene and sanitation while shopping for food and eating right.



Here are some tips to keep in mind once you reach home after shopping.#SwasthaBharat #HealthForAll pic.twitter.com/qC6CIofhKg — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) June 27, 2020

"The e-handbook on “Eating Right during #COVID19” for citizens highlights safe food practices to be followed to avoid the spread of the virus & safeguard health through adequate nutrition," the FSSAI said in another tweet.

The e-handbook on “Eating Right during #COVID19” for citizens highlights safe food practices to be followed to avoid the spread of the virus & safeguard health through adequate nutrition. To know more, visit https://t.co/tgRaJARsJe pic.twitter.com/TiBtSRkKp4 — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) June 25, 2020

