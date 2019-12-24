Merry Christmas 2019: Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp statuses, Messages, SMSes & Images

It's that time of the year again when there's a chill in the air and the streets are decorated with fairy lights, awaiting the return of Santa Claus bearing gifts for all of us. Yes, guys, it's Christmas 2019 tomorrow and we couldn't be any more excited. The entire world commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ on the 25th of December by expressing love and gratitude with a spirit of giving happiness to everyone. The festival also marks the beginning of a week-long holiday season, ending with an eventful welcome to the new year. Celebrate the spirit of happiness and oneness by sending your loved ones beautiful messages and images. Have a Merry Christmas you guys!

Merry Christmas 2019: Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp statuses, Messages, SMSes

Count your blessings, sing your Christmas carols, open your gifts, and make a wish under the Christmas tree. May you have a Merry Christmas!

Christmas can be many things or it may be a few, but all I wish on this holiday is the best for you. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

I hope you awake on Christmas morning feeling like a child again. Merry Christmas and all the best in the New Year!

All I want for Christmas is you, my dear. May we celebrate this holiday together holding each other's hand year after year. Merry Christmas my love.

The bells are ringing everywhere, and Santa's on his way, there's peace blanketing the snow-covered land, on this special Christmas day!

From miles away, no matter how far we are, the warmth of Christmas will bring us closer together. May you have a wonderful holiday!

Can I please have your picture so I can show Santa what I want for Christmas?

I am so happy to celebrate Christmas with you, my friend, my confidant and my hero.

You are my friend so I am not going to wish you peace, love and happiness. May you win the lottery, have an unlimited supply of alcohol and lots of spectacular lovers!

Christmas just isn't the same without being with family. And even though we are apart this year, the memories of all Christmases past brings me good cheer.

Thank you for dressing up like Santa on Christmas, thank you for being my father for my entire life and thank you for being the best friend I will ever have.

I don't need anything from Santa because I was blessed with such a wonderful family. Merry Christmas!

I would send you a Christmas card, but I forgot how to address an envelope, where to buy stamps and I wanted to save you a trip to your mailbox!

Merry Christmas 2019: Quotes & Images:

Merry Christmas everyone!