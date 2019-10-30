Chhath Puja 2019 Day 1: Nahay Khay Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance, Why it is celebrated?

The three-day festival of Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali takes place. This year the auspicious festival is beginning from October 31 with the traditional ceremony of Nahay Khay, which is celebrated on the first day of this four-day-long festival. Chhath is celebrated primarily in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Orissa and also in some parts of Nepal. People worship the Sun God who is believed to be the eternal source of all powers. It is considered as God of life and energy and worshipped in order to pray for the well-being, health, prosperity, and happiness.

The festival of Chhath is celebrated twice a year and the one which falls in winters is also known as the Karthik Chhath. Devotees express gratitude towards Sun God and Chhathi Maiya and some devotees also observe fast called Vrat.

Chhath Day 1 Nahay Khay Rituals

On the very first day of the festival, Nahay Khay takes place in which the devotees take a dip in the holy river early in the morning and later cook a meal for themselves. The common meal which is prepared is Kaddu Bhaat along with the Chana Dal which is cooked in bronze utensils using mango wood on an earthen stove. The women who observe fast are supposed to eat only once throughout the day.

Chhath Puja 2019 Muhurat

2nd November 2019

Sunrise- 06:33 AM

Sunset- 05:36 PM

Why Chhath Puja celebrated?

There are a lot of backstories revolving around Chhath Puja. It is said that in ancient times Draupadi and the Pandavas of Hastinapur celebrated Chhath to pray for the solution of their problems and regain control over their lost kingdom. It was first conducted by Surya Putra Karna, who ruled over the Anga Desh during the Mahabharata age.

