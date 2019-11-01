Chhath Puja 2019 Day 2: Significance of Lohanda and Kharna Puja, Muhurat, Vidhi, Why is it celebrated?

Image Source : TWITTER Chhath Puja 2019 Day 2: Lohanda and Kharna Puja Vidhi, Muhurat

After completing the five-day celebration of Diwali, the auspicious time of Chhath Puja has begun. Women who observe fast on these days offer their prayers to the Sun God and worship him. This year, Chhath Puja is being celebrated from October 31 to November 3. During this festival, women wake up early to offer water and flowers to Lord Surya and then observe fast for the well-being of their children. Today marks the second day of Chhath Puja which is called Kharna.

On Kharna, people, especially Biharis make dishes like Gur ki Kheer, Kaddu-Bhaat, and Thekua–Gujiya. After completing the fast of 8-12 hours, they relish these dishes with their families. People also wear new clothes and celebrated the auspicious occasion with their friends and family.

Significance of Lohanda and Kharna Puja

Lohanda and Kharna Puja 2019 Muhurat

1 November 2019

Sunrise at 06:33 AM

Sunset at 05:36 PM

Lohanda and Kharna Rituals

The fasting begins on the second day of Chhath Puja festival. On this day, people keep fast and eat after offering prayers to Sun in the evening. Devotees after performing Surya Puja consume the prasad which includes Rasiao-kheer, puris and fruits. The prasad is distributed among everyone on banana leaves after the puja.

Women who keep fast also offer the prasad to Chhath Maiya first and then consume it. After consuming this sacred food, the vratis (who keep fast) do not eat anything for the next 36 to 40 hours unless they offer water to the rising sun.

Prasad during Lohanda and Kharna Puja

Chhath is celebrated on the Shashti (sixth day) of Kartik month. Shashthi Maiya, which is worshiped on the sixth day, is called as Chhathi Maiya in Bihar. It is believed that Chhathi Maiya, who is worshiped during Chhath Puja, is the sister of Sun God. This is the reason people please Chhathi Maiya by offering water to the Sun. At the same time, Katyayani Devi, the sixth form of Maa Durga, is also considered to be the form of Chhath Mata and is worshipped during these days.

Chhathi Maiya is also known as the mother who gave birth to children. It is believed that Chhath festival is celebrated for children. Especially those couples who did not have children observe Chhath Vrat and all others celebrate Chhath for the happiness and peace of their children.

