Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s advice to men, women of different ages groups will leave you thinking

Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is the first person one should tune into to get the most expert tips related to the human body and weight loss. She has been a support to many Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and enjoys mass popularity for her tricks and tips. On Saturday, Rujuta shared some points that men and women should keep in mind at different age groups.

Talking about men first, Rujuta advised that teenage boys should pick up their plates and do their own dishes. Men in their 20s should learn how to cook. If not a proper meal, they should know how to cook dal-chawal at least. In their 30s, men should learn to listen to their body’s requirement. In the 40s, men should document their mother’s precious recipes. In 50s, they should train their body and not take strain about things. Check out her tweet here-

On the other hand, Rujuta also spilled some beans about what should women take care of in different age groups. She strictly advises that a teenage girl should not diet. In their 20s, women should not try to lose weight for their marriage but should eat right daily. In their 30s, ‘bone mineral density peaks, do more with ur body’. In the 40s, every woman’s body changes in this period. So, one should be comfortable with it. In the 50s, Rujuta advises to set a daily routine and stick by it. In the 60s, women should share their wisdom and should take care of themselves.

Rujuta also shared a video in which she revealed what are the things that are most harmful to our body. She says that chocolate, colas and caffeine are the worst of all. Doesn’t matter if you are consuming dark chocolate, black coffee or diet sodas, they harm your body equally. Check out the video here-

