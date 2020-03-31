Image Source : ALL IMAGES FROM PINTEREST Get April Fools' Day 2020 Wishes, Funny Jokes, Messages, HD Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status Here

April Fools' Day is the first day of the month marked as an annual custom to make practical jokes and hoaxes. The joke or hoax is self-exposed by the maker by calling the recipient an "April fool”.

The day is popular among the masses since the 19th century, but April Fools’ Day is not a public holiday in any country. However, Ukrainian city Odesa is an exception as the first of April is an official city holiday there.

April Fool's Day has arrived again. Though this time, it won't be as fun as last year, little cheer never hurts. The entire world is going through a crisis and the most we can do is to have patience and spread a smile. Usually, people full pranks and enjoy some harmless fun but as we are currently following social distancing, we have something special for you. We have compiled messages and images which you can share with your loved ones on April Fools' Day.



April Fools' Day 2020 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status