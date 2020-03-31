Wednesday, April 01, 2020
     
  April Fools' Day 2020: Wishes, Funny Jokes, Messages, HD Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

April Fools' Day 2020: Wishes, Funny Jokes, Messages, HD Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Send these April Fools' Day 2020 wishes, messages, photos and images to your loved ones to bring a smile on their faces amid social distancing.

March 31, 2020
April Fools' Day is the first day of the month marked as an annual custom to make practical jokes and hoaxes. The joke or hoax is self-exposed by the maker by calling the recipient an "April fool”. 

The day is popular among the masses since the 19th century, but April Fools’ Day is not a public holiday in any country. However, Ukrainian city Odesa is an exception as the first of April is an official city holiday there.

Fight Against Coronavirus

April Fool's Day has arrived again. Though this time, it won't be as fun as last year, little cheer never hurts. The entire world is going through a crisis and the most we can do is to have patience and spread a smile. Usually, people full pranks and enjoy some harmless fun but as we are currently following social distancing, we have something special for you. We have compiled messages and images which you can share with your loved ones on April Fools' Day.


       April Fools' Day 2020 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

  • Believe nothing and trust no one. Today is April Fool’s Day.
     
  •  Earth may stop rotating but your brain will never start working!
     
  • People say that you are kind, smart, charming and handsome. How dare them fool you before April 1?
     
  • “I Hope Life Isn’t a Big Joke, Because I Don’t Get It.” Jack Handey
     
  • “The First of April Is the Day We Remember What We Are the Other 364 Days of the Year.” Mark Twain
     
  • “When in Doubt, Make a Fool of Yourself.” Cynthia Heimel
     
  • Hey, you! Yes, you! It’s your day today. You can be yourself and I know you will do a good job. Happy April Fool’s Day!
     
  • I may forget to wish you on Diwali, Christmas, your marriage anniversary or even birthday; But I am very thankful to God that I remember and wish you on this very special day meant for people like you. Happy April Fool’s Day, buddy!
     
  • April Fool’s Day has been cancelled this year. But don’t worry, we will dedicate some other day for you.


    April Fools' Day 2020 Wishes, Images, Photos, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

    India Tv - April Fools' Day 2020 Images

    April Fools' Day 2020 Images



    India Tv - April Fools' Day 2020 Facebook and WhatsApp message

    April Fools' Day 2020 Facebook and WhatsApp message



    India Tv - April Fools' Day Wishes

    April Fools' Day Wishes



    India Tv - April Fools' Day Wishes Photos

    April Fools' Day Wishes Photos



