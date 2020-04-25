Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Wishes, images, photos, greetings, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp messages, status

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day to buy gold

Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third day of the brighter half of the moon in the month of Vaisakha, as per the lunar calendar. This year Akshaya Tritiya 2020 will be celebrated on April 26, Sunday. According to the Gregorian calendar, the auspicious day is celebrated in April every year. On Akshaya Tritiya, people observe fast and worship Lord Vishnu with rice grains. They seek blessings and distribute germinating grams, fresh fruits and sweets. It is also an auspicious day for the Jain community as it marks the end of first Tirthankara's one-year asceticism. People also buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya is an important day in Hindu astrology. According to mythology, the sun and the moon become equally bright on this day. There are several stories related to this day. According to Shiva Purana, Lord Shiva made Kuber the lord of riches and banker of heaven on Akshaya Tritiya. While some believe Parashuram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on this day, some also say that Goddess Ganga had arrived on Earth from heaven on Akshaya Tritiya.

Another story states that while Pandavas were living in exile, many dignitaries came to visit them. There was no food left in the home and this made Draupadi sad. One day, Lord Krishna came to visit them. He was received very warmly by five brothers but Draupadi didn't come out to greet him. Lord Krishna saw her weeping in the kitchen in front of an empty pot. There was just a single grain of rice in that pot and Krishna ate it. At that time of the day, the whole universe was satiated. He also blessed her with the Akshaya Patra (a vessel which could supply food non-stop every day). Hence Goddess Annapoorna, the deity, is worshipped on Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Wishes, greetings, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp messages, status

Happy Akshaya Tritiya to you and your family. May this auspicious day bring you a new beginning of greater prosperity.

May this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success.



May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.



Sanskrit Word Akshaya Means One That Never Diminishes. May This Day of Akshaya Tritiya You Good Luck and Success Which Never Diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.



May Lord Bless You on This Auspicious Day of Akshaya Tritiya, and May It Be a New Beginning of Greater Prosperity, Success and Happiness. Greetings on Akshaya Tritiya.



Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Wishes, images, photos, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp messages, status

