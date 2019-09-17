5 plastic items you can get rid of from your house

Plastics are harmful and difficult to dispose of. It is said that it takes an estimated 500 to 1,000 years for it to degrade. But our lives are dependent so much on them that we forget that the damage caused by the same can harm our lives as well as that of our future generation. From covering our lunches to using water bottles, there are a lot of products that are used by us and later thrown. Another harmful fact associated with the same is that once it reaches the water bodies, it becomes difficult to get rid of and animals end up eating or getting entangled in plastic.

There are ways in which you can do your best to save mother Earth by throwing away these 5 plastic products from your house or at-least bringing their alternatives in our use. Check them out:

1. Plastic water bottles

Using these bottles have been prevalent since ages but we need to just stop doing the same and start carrying a refilling bottle for the same.

2. Plastic straws

Just like bottles, even straws are used and tossed every day in huge numbers. Start using paper straw or a re-usable streel straw or saying at-least no to them the next time you visit a restaurant.

3. Plastic shopping bags

Next time you visit a shopping mall, ditch that plastic bag and in that place carry cute cloth tote bags that are available in the market at affordable prices.

4. Coffee/ Coldrink Cups with Lids

They are generally pretty but quite dangerous. Instead use re-usable steel mugs that will also help in keeping your beverage hot or cold for a longer period of time.

5. Plastic cutlery

Ditch all single-use plastic cutlery (along with cups, plates and plastic bags) and start using reusable cutlery for better future.