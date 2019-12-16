Horoscope Today December 16, 2019: Sun enters the Sagittarius zodiac, know what's in store for you

Horoscope Today December 16, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Gemini to Pisces, know what's in store for you

Today is the fifth date of Paush Krishna Paksha and the day is Monday. Panchami Tithi will be in place throughout the day today and till 3.40 am in the morning. Today, the 'vadhyit yoga' will continue till 02:01 am. Also, at 3.28 pm today, Suryadev will enter the main constellation and Sagittarius zodiac. Therefore, today is the sun's Sagittarius solstice. Punya kaal holds a lot of importance during Sun's solstice. During this kaal, bathing and donating is considered auspicious.

So, on this day, know what future holds in for you, according to Acharya Indu Prakash!

Aries-

Today will be a good day for you. In terms of career, you can take more responsibilities than your usual capacity. Students can get better results in any assignment. College students can consult teachers for their future. You can expect full support from your mother. Your thinking regarding any particular issue can change. It is a good day to shop for any important item. Married couples of this zodiac can expect some wonderful moments together. Offering jal to Shivling may lead to opening up many new avenues for promotion and success.

Taurus-

Today is going to be a relaxed day for you. There will be an atmosphere of excitement in your family life. The day is going to be very important for people with work-related to computers. You can get a good order from a big company. Students can get rewards for any of their talents. It is going to be a good day with your lovemate. Neighbors can help you in your auspicious work. Your financial side will remain strong. Traders can start any new work. A word of advice from some people may work in your favour. Donate clothes to a Brahmin, you will get progress in every work.

Gemini-

Today will be a good day for you. You can go to the market to buy household items. Your children will support you in every way. The day will be great for women. You may get appropriate employment opportunities. Parental blessings will help you reach your end goal. If you are in the field of politics, you can play an active role. You can go on a trip somewhere. Seek the opinion of a veteran for the right advice in legal matters. Married couples of this zodiac can expect a romantic dinner in any restaurant today. Chant ऊं जूं स: 101 times today, you will be saved from any arguments.

Cancer-

Today will be a good day for you. You should avoid indulging in loose talking with anyone in the office. You should also control your anger, it may spoil your work. If you are thinking of investing in a property, then definitely take advice from a knowledgeable person. The day will be fine for those involved in the field of art. You can participate in any event. The elderly can visit a religious place. If you are thinking of working on a new project, you can do it with the help of a friend. Apply sandalwood tilak before leaving home, all your aspirations will be completed.

Leo-

Today, your expectations from someone might increase, but they might not be fulfilled. Do not set high expectations from anyone. Also, do whatever work you can on your own as getting help from someone can be overwhelming. The day will be good for students. You will feel good in your studies. You can work on a school or college project. Elderly people should take care of their eating habits and medications should be taken on time. Young children should also be cared for. On this day, offer 11 Bel leaves to Shiva, your income will increase.

Virgo-

Today your energy level will be better and your work will be completed in shorter time. Your work will attract others towards you and your respect will increase in society. People will appreciate you in your work field. Everyone in the family will be on your side. You can expect a visit to a relative's function. Everything will be good in married life. Decisions taken in business will prove to be effective. Feeding chapatis to a cow will make your economic situation stronger.

Libra-

You can expect your creative juices flowing today. You can complete an old incomplete composition again, it will make you feel better mentally. You can get a prize for any work in college. You will work hard for further studies. You should be careful with money transactions. An altercation can occur with someone in your office. Put your opinion in front of others, but also give importance to their opinions, this will keep the situation in place. Donate camphor and pure ghee in the temple today, happiness and peace will remain in family life.

Scorpio-

Today will be a great day for you. The completion of already made plans is expected. You can think about applying for a new job. Your relationship with everyone in the family will remain good. Students can seek support from a friend to complete their project. The situation in the office will remain fine. You will get your work done in time and things will keep pace. You can be involved in social activities. Good news can be expected from children. Chant the Gayatri Mantra on this day, family relationships will be strong.

Sagittarius-

Today will be a happy day for you. In matters relating to business, you will get help from a close friend. Your mind will be happy. The newly married couples can plan a trip. Your relationship with your loved ones will remain sweet. Students can participate in any competition and expect success. If you are thinking about taking up a job, then this time is better. Your financial condition will be good. You will get full support from your child. Donate sweets in the temple today, your love life will be good.

Capricorn-

Today, you can expect your hard work to fetch results but you should be mindful of time. Maintain good behavior with everyone. Putting more time in a single task can cause incomplete work. Do not hesitate to ask for help from anyone. Should keep pace with life partner. If doing business in partnership, you can talk to your partner on any important issue. Traveling can be fun with friends. Seek your Guru's blessings, you will get success in career.

Aquarius-

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. You can start a new relationship, the day will be good. Those who are working, can get job offers from any multinational company. You will get excellent work opportunities. People doing jewelery business will benefit. You can think of joining a new course. You will get full support from your Guru in terms of career. Parents will accompany you at every step. Physical amenities will increase. Feed grains to birds, there will be progress in the business.

Pisces-

Today your luck will support you and all your work will be completed easily. Make a plan for your future. Friends can be supportive. Today, any of your wishes can be fulfilled. Businessmen can meet some big people. Relationship with spouse will be good. Young children can stay busy playing with their friends. Collaborators will help with the work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Chanting ॐ नम: शिवाय 11 times, will make your plans successful.