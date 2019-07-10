Wonders of Science: First baby born in North America via deceased donor uterine transplant

Image Source : TWITTER First baby born in North America via deceased donor uterine transplant

In a first for the United States, a clinic has delivered a healthy baby from the uterine transplant of a deceased woman.

The baby's mother was suffering from uterine factor infertility (UFI), hence she was unable to conceive a baby. Women with medical issues are either born without a uterus or have lost their uterus.

As reported by CNN, this development in medical science is a promising alternative for women who are infertile due to uterine problems.

According to the Cleaveland Clinic, which performed the transplantation and birth, the girl was born to a woman in her mid-30s through cesarean section. The patient was born without a uterus.

The patient who didn't want her identity to be revealed chose to remove the transplanted uterus after birth.

The whole process took 15 months and it's the second time the clinic has delivered a baby from a woman with a transplanted uterus from a deceased donor.

The first case occurred in 2017 in a trial in Brazil involving a 32-year-old woman born without a womb who received a uterine transplant from a 45-year-old woman who had died of a stroke.

As per the doctors, the pregnancy was not extremely complicated and the patient was able to leave the hospital with 3 days of her operation.

Even though both cases have been successful, there is also a high probability that the patient's body will reject the transplanted uterus.

Within a month after the clinic performed its first uterus transplant in 2016, the doctors had to remove the uterus from the patient due to sudden complications. But, as the whole procedure is still experimental, the teams studying uterus transplants lean on each other to solve problems.

