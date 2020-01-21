Tuesday, January 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Health
  5. Coronavirus outbreak in China: What is Coronavirus, why is it dangerous?

Coronavirus outbreak in China: What is Coronavirus, why is it dangerous?

Corona Virus has already costed four lives and infected over 200 people in Wuhan, China.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2020 11:04 IST
Coronavirus

Coronavirus

he mysterious coronavirus that has killed at least four people and sickened more than 200 in China is capable of spreading from person to person, a prominent Chinese scientist said on Monday, adding to fears of a broader epidemic.

The disclosure increased pressure on the Chinese government to contain a growing public health crisis, just as China enters its busiest travel season of the year. On Tuesday, the authorities confirmed a fourth death from the illness in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News