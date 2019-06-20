Image Source : PIXABY International Yoga Day 2019: Benefits of Yoga, Theme and Everything You Need to Know

In 2014, the UN declared June 21 as International Yoga Day and on September 27, 2014, while addressing the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the world community to adopt an International Day for Yoga. In his words, "Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body. It is not just an exercise but a holistic approach towards our health and well being". This resolution was endorsed by 175 member states and 21 June was declared as the International Yoga Day. The fifth International Yoga Day is all set to take place tomorrow in full swing and before all the celebrations start off, here's everything that you should know about yoga right from this year's theme to its several benefits.

5th International Yoga Day 2019: Theme

The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is Climate Action. The theme focuses on the way how yoga can help us to solve the problem of climate change and also it bring lot more benefits into the lives of people. It is necessary to work towards climate change. The sense of respect for mother earth overcomes regular yoga practitioners that will help people to act in a certain way at home and working environment to work and build better future.

How yoga can help in solving climate change

Yoga senses and controls the ambitions and physical matter of life and provides the platform for self-discipline. The climate change is the result of uncontrollable consumerism that promotes indiscipline and no regulation in life. It’s now a well-known fact that none of us can prosper in an environment that is polluted with noxious gases. Climate change is indeed making the temperature rise and the negative impact is felt in agriculture, livelihood, forests, water bodies and the health of people.

When we start practising yoga on a regular basis, a sense of commitment and respect is established within ourselves which then helps us to act in a positive way at home and work building towards a better future. Meanwhile, cooperative individuals can join hands in achieving the target by getting hold of people's attention on larger scales and work with them to build a sustainable means of revival for the environment and survival for the human race.

Top 10 Benefits of Practising Yoga