Sonam Kapoor reveals she has Iodine Deficiency, advises fans to eat salt with Iodine

Sonam Kapoor reveals she has Iodine Deficiency

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has always been vocal about various issues governing the society. From taking about the political decisions to societal developments, the actress has always made sure that she put out her opinion in the open. Just recently, the actress took to her Instagram story to reveal that she has an iodine deficiency. In the post, the actress mentioned that she recently came to know about it. Sonam not just shared the health update with her fans but also advised them to take the necessary steps so that they don’t get iodine deficient.

In an Instagram story, actor Sonam Kapoor revealed that she has iodine deficiency. "Just a note to all the vegetarian or vegans out there! Please make sure you're using SALT with IODINE in it. Ive just found out i have an iodine deficiency." wrote Sonam. The Veere Di Wedding actress even suggested a remedy for the deficiency. "Table salt is the easiest way to get iodine." Sonam added. Interestingly, turning vegan had become a style statement for celebrities and Bollywood adopted the trend quickly without paying heed to repercussions.

On the related note, Sonam Kapoor is awaiting the release of her next film 'The Zoya Factor' on September 20, in which she is sharing screen space with Dulquer Salmaan. The upcoming film is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name and also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a pivotal role. The book revolves around a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki, an executive in an advertising agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Here are 10 signs and symptoms of iodine deficiency -

Swelling in the Neck. Share on Pinterest Unexpected Weight Gain Fatigue and Weakness Hair loss Dry, Flaky Skin Feeling Colder Than Usual Changes in Heart Rate Trouble Learning and Remembering Problems During Pregnancy Heavy or Irregular Periods

