Shilpa Shetty and sister Shamita’s work out video will force you to hit the gym right now

Shilpa Shetty is one of the actresses in the film industry who is always in the news because of her killer looks and fitness. While the actress’ Sundays are spent binge eating her favorite food and desserts, she makes sure she never let her fitness routine go out of the window. Shilpa is very active on social media as well. She keeps sharing her yoga videos with the fans and inspires a tribe to get fit. But this time, it is Shilpa’s sister Shamita who shared an inspirational video.

Working out using Yoga exercise is definitely the secret of this beauty’s drool-worthy figure. In most of the videos, Shilpa is seen with her son Viaan and in others, she is seen with sister Shamita. Recently Shamita Shetty shared a workout video in which she can be seen working out brilliantly with her sister Shilpa Shetty. Both sisters look very cute in the video.

Sharing the video, Shamita wrote- " Munki n Tunki workin it! Thankyou my jiju @rajkundra9 for capturing us n our trainer @thevinodchanna for always motivating us!!! No gain without pain I say.. trying to work off those extra kilos i’ve put on...back to healthy khaana n no sweets''

In the video, Shamita and Shilpa are seen performing several exercises in a perfect manner. There is no denying that the two divas share a very close bond and it shows in the way they support and inspire each other. Their fans loved the video and flooded it with comments as soon as it surfaced on the internet.

On a related note, Shilpa Shetty is all set to bounce back to the movies. The actress will be seen on the big screen after 13 years in her next film Nikamma.

