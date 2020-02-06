PM Modi mentions Surya Namaskar in Lok Sabha. Know its steps and benefits

PM Modi mentions Surya Namaskar in Lok Sabha debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Motion of Thanks for President's Address in Lok Sabha on Thursday mentioned Surya Namaskar. PM Modi hit back at Rahul Gandhi by saying that he will do more Surya Namaskar to beat the negativity around him. ''I will do Surya Namaskar for six months in order to bear the blows. This will make me stronger to face abuses. In any case, I have been abused so much for the last 2 decades. Their negativity hardly matters."

The PM was retorting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark that youth of the country will “start beating the PM with sticks in six months if they don’t get jobs”.

Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine?



Do watch this video to know why it is a good idea to do so and the advantages that come with regularly practising it. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/CqfolZzRrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

Steps and yoga poses included in Surya Namaskar

Step 1: Prayer Pose (Pranamasana)

Step 2: Raised arms Pose (Hastottanasana)

Step 3: Standing Forward Bend (Hasta Padasana)

Step 4: Equestrian Pose (Ashwa Sanchalanasana)

Step 5: Staff Pose (Dandasana)

Step 6: Salute with Eight parts(Ashtanga Namaskar)

Step 7: Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Step 8: Downward Facing Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Step 9: Equestrian Pose (Ashwa Sanchalanasana)

Step 10: Hand to Foot Pose (Hasta Padasana)

Step 11: Raise arm Pose (Hasta Uttanasana)

Step 12: Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Benefits of Surya Namaskar or Sun salutation

Weight loss

Unlike yoga, Surya Namaskara when done at a quick pace can boost metabolism and help you shed extra flab.

Flawless skin

Yes, sun salutations can give you that sunkissed glow. A few days of Surya Namaskar will make a difference to your skin.

Reduces joint pain

Add Surya Namaskars to your daily routine will help you beat joint pain. Besides adding strength to joints and ligaments, it helps in toning the body.

Detoxifies the body

The quick inhalation and exhalation while doing Surya Namaskar helps in detoxification.

Keeps anxiety and tension at bay

Surya Namaskar will make you feel calm if your day is going to be hectic and full of tension. It also helps endocrine glands function better, especially the thyroid gland.